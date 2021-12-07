By Ritah Kemigisa

The minister for International Relations Okello Oryem has assured that Uganda will not loot anything from the Congolese soil as the UPDF continues with its military operation to flush out the ADF rebels.



In 2001, a report commissioned by the then U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan showed that Uganda and Rwanda combatants’ looted the mineral wealth of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during three years of warfare.

Uganda, along with Rwanda, sent troops in 1998 to help rebels fighting against the Kinshasa government.

Speaking to KFM, Oryem says Uganda has learned lessons from the mistakes committed before and now pledges transparency and assures there will be no plundering.

Asked on the conduct of some of the soldiers that engage and impregnate women while on various foreign missions, Oryem said it is an act of “Pan Africanism” but quickly adds that punishments await them.