Lawmakers from the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday met and agreed to keep the Shs40m handshake.

The MPs received the money on Saturday night in what was called a token of appreciation after passing the supplementary budget of Shs618 billion.

The agreement, according to MPs who spoke to this publication last evening, was sealed behind closed doors as a handful of the legislators caucused on the matter that pitted party leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, against lawmakers.

The MPs sounded unapologetic and defended the decision as “the right thing to do at the moment” given the fact that the giver of the money does not want to be associated with it.

