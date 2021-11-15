By Benjamin Jumbe

Weak enforcement has been cited as one of the key factors undermining environmental conservation efforts in Kasese District.

This has been revealed by the Kasese District senior forestry officer Wilber Bwambale as conservationists raise concern over the increasing degradation and loss of biodiversity across the country.

Speaking to KFM, Bwambale attributed the weak enforcement to among other factors limited manpower in the district’s forestry department and resources.

Findings from a study by the World Wide Fund for nature to be officially released soon indicate that Key threats to biodiversity are unsustainable land use management for food and energy and weak enforcement of existing policies and laws.