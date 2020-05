The Mayanja family is growing bigger. The latest addition to the family is a girl, new born child of Goodlyfe artiste Douglas Mayanja a.k.a. Weasel Manizo and his Rwandan fiancée Sandra Teta.

Teta gave birth to the girl at Kisubi Hospital yesterday. Weasel shared the news with fans on his social media pages.

