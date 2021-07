Singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo welcomed a bouncing baby boy over the weekend,

The newborn has been named after his elder brother Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone

“Sunday blessings welcome to the family son, Douglas Joseph Mayanja Jr.” Weasel posted on his social media pages.

Its alleged that Sandra Teta, who is engaged to the singer is the mother to the newborn baby.

