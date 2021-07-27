By Benjamin Jumbe

Weather experts have advised members of the public to expect moderate to light winds throughout this week.

On Friday last week, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority predicted strong winds that were to be experienced between July 24 and 25, reducing speeds by yesterday but that did not happen.

Speaking to KFM, Yusuf Nsubuga a meteorologist working with the Uganda National Meteorological Authority says the current winds are expected to gradually reduce from strong to moderate and then light.

He however advises that in the meantime for those driving light cars ensure they stop when they meet the winds to avoid accidents.

However in the latest alert released last evening, the Authority said strong and moderate winds are still expected but the speed will start reducing from 9pm tonight.