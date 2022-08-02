The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has asked Veterinary doctors and Agriculture extension workers to continue monitoring and reporting any emergency of animal diseases, parasites, and pests with the onset of rains.

According to the Authority’s August rainfall outlook , areas of northern, eastern and parts of mid-western Uganda are likely to receive enhanced rainfall this August while the rest of the country is likely to receive occasional rainfall.

The Authority’s acting executive director David Elweru advises farmers especially in the North to continue planting and weeding their crops while farmers in Southern Uganda are expected to start preparation of their fields in anticipation of the second rainy season.

For those in pastoral areas, the experts are encouraging pasture preservation and management.