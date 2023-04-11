By Mike Sebalu

Members of Parliament from the West Nile region Caucus have developed a list of unfulfilled pledges from the President since 1996 as he starts a 3-day economic tour in the region.

President Museveni’s visit to the region is aimed at popularising govt wealth-creation programmes like Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM).

Speaking to KFM, the Chairperson of West Nile Parliamentary Caucus who also doubles as Ora County Member of Parliament in Zombo district Biyika Lawrence Songa highlighted poor road infrastructure as one of the key pledges the president has made in the region and has failed to fulfill.

He has thus presented a number of demands to the president including connecting their region to the national grid among others.