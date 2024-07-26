President Museveni is next week expected to head to West Nile to officiate the connection of sub region to the National Grid.

This follows the successful completion of the construction of Kole- Gulu- Nebbi- Arua Transmission line that will facilitate the connection.

The 132kv power line works was contracted to KEC International Ltd with other associated lines, whereas Avic International Holdings Corporation was contracted to build the four substations at the cost of $18.177 million.

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa explains what this development means to the region.

“It will happen in the third of august, the president will be in West Nile to do so, and the people of West Nile will be connected to the national grid and this is what I promised them”, she said.

On Wednesday, the Minister together with her finance counterpart Matia Kasaija, approved the Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP) of the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company (UETCL) for the period 2024-2029 and the Grid Development Plan (GDP) 2023-2024 after review by the different shareholders.

These plans directly align with the NDP III, the Energy Policy and Vision 2040.