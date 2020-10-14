

Women traders from the west Nile districts of Koboko and Arua have asked government to fully open up the borders for their business to safely take off.

The call has been echoed unanimously by several women group leaders during the launch of a June 2020 Research Report on Northern Ugandan Women cross-border traders.

Shiela Kawamara the Executive Director, Eastern African Sub-Regional Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women (EASSI) says the continued closure of borders for locals has forced vulnerable women to brave porous borders, in a bid to feed their families.

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks, Emmanuel Atwine, a senior commercial officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has noted that safety is currently a priority.

Atwine has urged women Informal Cross-Border Traders (ICBTs) to make use of the border market Zones being constructed in several border districts along with enrolling for the safe trade program being implemented by the trade ministry.

President Museveni in a September 20th address on Covid-19 cleared the airport and land borders for re-opening to tourists and other travelers, provided they tested negative for Covid-19 72 hours before arrival in Uganda.

However, a number travel restrictions that are still in place have continued to hinder cross border trade.