Members of Parliament from western Uganda on Monday expressed strong opposition to the proposed merger of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) with the Ministry of Agriculture. They have questioned the government’s haste in pushing forward this initiative.

The MPs, including Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju County), Gafa Mbwatekamwa (Igara West), Patrick Isingoma (Hoima East), and Nakato Asinansi (Hoima City Woman), have highlighted concerns about the Ministry of Agriculture’s capacity to effectively manage enterprising crops. They cite the decline of the cotton, tobacco, and tea markets as evidence of past failures.

The group emphasized that all stakeholders who participated in consultations on the merger overwhelmingly rejected the proposal. They argue that the Ministry lacks the necessary expertise and resources to oversee the coffee sector.

To voice their opposition, the MPs plan to launch regional campaigns at the grassroots level. Additionally, NRM MPs are scheduled to convene a caucus meeting on Tuesday in Kisozo to discuss the issue.

In a press conference on Monday, MPs Mwijukye and Mbwatekamwa expressed their concerns. They warned that the merger could have severe consequences for the coffee sector and the livelihoods of many Ugandans.

“We have members of the opposition, NRM, and we are having a common voice because we are fighting for our farmers. We have come to assure Ugandans, including President Museveni that this time, we are not going to accept and sit,” Mwijukye said on Monday.

MPs Isingoma and Asinansi echoed these sentiments, stating that the merger is a misguided attempt to impoverish the population. They questioned the government’s rush to finalize the merger without adequate consideration of the potential negative impacts.