Government has assured pilgrims trekking from western Uganda that they will be able to use Katonga Bridge on their way to Namugongo Martyrs shrines for the annual celebrations.

The Bridge, which is a major gateway to western Uganda and key regional borders like Tanzania, DR Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi, caved in last week following devastating flash floods that swept through the area which created fear among pilgrims from western Uganda that they will walk more 72 kilometers via Ssembabule to Namugongo.

However, while outlining the achievements of the Ministry of Works as per 2022-2026 NRM manifesto at the Office of the Prime Minister, the Minister of State for Works and Transport, Musa Ecweru, said that everything needed is already on site for the planned emergency works to allow traffic flow and by the time pilgrims reach Katonga, the pedestrian walk-way will be complete.

“I want to make it clear that we shall do whatever we can to ensure that the Christians who have started their journey today will pass River Katonga Bridge,” he said Thursday morning.

“Am very sure that by the time they will arrive at Katonga, we will have created a pedestrians walkway to enable them to comfortably march to Namugongo without any interferences,” he added.