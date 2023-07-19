Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat has distanced himself from claims that he received money from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to fund their 2021 elections. Amuriat explained that the party did not receive the money from President Museveni as alleged by top FDC officials led by party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Ssemujju and other party officials claim that their Secretary-General Nandala Mafabi and Amuriat received the said money and part of it was used to buy brand new vehicles.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Amuriat said the allegations were first made in 2020 by FDC founding president, Dr. Kizza Besigye who said he had intelligence that they were picking money from the ‘junta’.

“The allegations about President Museveni funding our activities were first made in 2020 by our founding president who said he had intelligence reports that we were picking money from the junta regime. We’ve never picked money from Museveni. The only money we got from government was through the Electoral Commission as provided in the Constitution,” Amuriat told journalists.

He says the other money came from some of their funders who asked not to be named.