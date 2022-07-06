By Catherine Ageno

The World Food Program has made an urgent appeal for over $6.8m that is needed to address an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic(CAR).

Addressing journalists at the UN press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, Tompson Phiri, the WFP Global Spokesperson said the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis is such that it will stretch way beyond 2023, which is why the money is needed now to feel the very hungry.

However, despite the slow response of countries to such appeals, Phiri ruled out the possibility of changing strategy to instead support food preservation efforts in countries like Uganda which can produce more food than is needed, but lack preservation capacity.

He said this is not an option, saying that is not necessary since the World food body is already supporting smallholder farmers in countries like Uganda and buying food for those in need in neighboring South Sudan.

“We do not have to change strategy. Supporting food production and buying food from countries like Uganda is part of our strategy. The WFP is already working in such by helping them with storage practices, extension services to ensure that what is produced is preserved,” he said.

Mr. Phiri added that due to the worsening food insecurity in the CAR, the experts anticipate a sharp increase in commodity prices starting in August 2022.