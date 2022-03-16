By ESTHER OLUKA

Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality legislator, will likely face repercussions if he refuses to apologise to the House.

Ms Anita Among, the deputy Speaker of Parliament, on March 10 directed Mr Zaake to make the apology following his ejection from the Parliamentary Commissioner position last Thursday.

Mr Charles Onen, the deputy chairperson of the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they did not highlight the penalties in the report because the Rules of Procedure are very clear on such matters.

