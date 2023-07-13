President Museveni is slated to address the country on security concerns and other matters of national importance today.

Ahead of the address scheduled to commence at 8 pm this evening, KFM has sampled a section of Members of Parliament to establish what they would like President Museveni’s address to focus on.

Nyabushozi legislator who also doubles as the chairperson of the Committee on Defense and Internal Affairs Mr. Wilson Kajwegye hopes Mr Museveni will update the country on the recent gruesome attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese by suspected Allied Defense Force (ADF) rebels which left over 40 people dead.

“I have a feeling that he is going to address the nation on the unfortunate massacre of children of Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese. He will probably be addressing the nation on how far government response has gone and the way forward,” Kajwegye told KFM.

Mr Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa East MP wants Museveni to provide redress for the low salaries earned by the security personnel, something he believes directly affects the safety of Ugandans

“The junior officers of government in prisons, police, and the army are paid little money that they cannot be able to pay school fees for their children and they are seeing people holding money without security. So what they have to do is to use their guns to kill and steal that money. The only way we can avoid that is to make sure that we increase their salaries,” Balimwezo said.

On the other hand, the shadow minister for health Mr. Timothy Batuwa wants President Museveni to come clear on the persistent cries of the medical interns in Uganda. He wants a definitive position to inform the next course of action from government.