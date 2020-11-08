

President Museveni on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden, expressing hopes of unity and cooperation following four years of explosive Donald Trump diplomacy.

According to Mr Museveni, the USA, with its black population of 47.4m people, “as well as a large Christian population linked with us by faith, could easily be a natural ally of Uganda and Africa.”

“Previous American Presidents have already positively used these linkages by putting in place the African Growth and Opportunity Act that has given 6,500 types of African goods, quota and tax-free access to the USA. We salute this policy & hope that President Biden maintains it. We, therefore, congratulate the American People on exercising their right by, massively, voting for the candidates of their choice: President Donald Trump and Vice- President Biden. We congratulate H.E. Joe Biden for winning both the Popular vote and the Electoral College,” Mr Museveni tweeted.

Other world leaders congratulate Biden

While Trump refused to accept the results of the election, many world leaders made it clear they backed the announcement that Biden had won with running mate Kamala Harris:

Germany

“Congratulations!” said Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

“Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times,” she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

