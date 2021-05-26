By Franklin Draku and Damali Mukhaye

The outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, yesterday lost her spirited battle to retain the position of Speaker in the 11th Parliament to her political rival, Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah.

Mr Oulanyah, 56, had been Deputy Speaker for a decade when Kadaga, who made 65 yesterday, was in-charge.

However, the last of the past five years witnessed a public fall-out between the duo, with Mr Oulanyah, whom Ms Kadaga accused of insubordination and unauthorized disappearances through foreign travels, excluded from chairing the 10th Parliament.

The fight also split staff and Members of Parliament amid intrigue and factionalised fighting for influence.

