Mukono municipality member of parliament Betty Nambooze has expressed disatisfaction over the government arrangements of distributing food relief to citizens affected by the covid-19 lockdown without transparency.

The legislator through her Facebook lashed at Mukono district resident commissioner, Fred Bamwine for keeping silent about the donations she delivered to him last week.

Nambooze donated maize flour, rice, sugar, soap, cooking oil among other items to the district taskforce which she says have not been delivered to her people who continue knocking at her door looking for what to eat.

Last week, Mukono district police commander Joan Wabwire stormed Nambooze’s home on suspicion that she secretly distributes food to people.

In his last address, President Museveni read a list of donations to the national taskforce, in which Nambooze wasn’t.