The theft of mobile phones is the biggest crime committed in Kampala and the surrounding areas, according to authorities.

Police say the theft of mobile phones is the work of petty robbers who are tapping into the lucrative second-hand phone market.

Victims

Most people fall victim to thieves when they are inside vehicles and cannot get the time to pursue the criminals or seek help instantly. Even those who have attempted to chase the thieves end up being assaulted by the same criminals.

Most of the cases under police investigations point at delinquents operating in groups.

Some of the robberies involve street children armed with knives.

