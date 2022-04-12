By Moses Ndhaye

The World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has announced that a single dose of HPV vaccine – instead of the traditional two or three doses – delivers solid protection against human papillomavirus (HPV).

Infection of HPV is the main cause of cervical cancer, which claimed the lives of 342,000 women in 2020, and about 90% of these deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries, where access to HPV vaccine has been limited due to a range of factors.

Anuradha Gupta, Deputy CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance says if only one jab is required to save lives, there will be fewer obstacles to face in the global effort to prevent cervical cancer through immunisation.

Gupta adds that with the SAGE recommendation, girls in every African country – and beyond- should be able to access this life-saving vaccine.