A day after Uganda registered the first COVID-19 death, the World Health Organisation has announced that cases worldwide have now surpassed 15 million, with nearly 620,000 deaths.

Uganda’s first Covid-19 death was a 34-year old female health worker in the Eastern district of Namisindwa.

The world health body is now urging people everywhere to play a part in preventing further spread of the disease, warning that there will be no return to “the old normal”.

Speaking from Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says about 10 million are in just 10 countries, with the United States, Brazil and India accounting for nearly half.

Yesterday, the US passed the milestone of four million infections.

Tedros emphasizes that anyone, regardless of age or where they live, can help lead efforts to beat the pandemic and build back better.