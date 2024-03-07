By Dan Wandera | Monitor

The House of Bishops has elected Ven Rev Wilson Kisekka as fourth Bishop of the Luweero Anglican Diocese with his consecration and enthronement set for March 26, 2024 at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council.

The bishops at their two-day leadership retreat held at Lweza Training and Conference Centre also elected Rev Can Alfred Muhoozi as the new bishop of Ankole Diocese. Rev Can Muhoozi will succeed Bishop Stephen Namanya who retires on May 26, 2024 when he clocks the mandatory retirement age.

Who is Can Kisekka?

Ven Can Wilson Kisekka, 53, is married to Ms Rachael Kisekka with four biological children and is currently the Archdeacon of Ndeeba, Kayunga District under Mukono Diocese. Read more