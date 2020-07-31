The World Health Organization has warned that easing of Covid-19 restrictions could lead to a resurgence and has asked African governments to strengthen testing and contact tracing.

WHO’s regional director Matshidiso Moeti said African countries should remember that “no one is safe until we are all safe.”

This warning comes as Uganda embarks on a phased easing of the Covid-induced lockdown even as infections continue to rise, now standing at 1,147, with 2 deaths and 1,028 recoveries.

Africa’s total number of infections are currently about 800,000 and some countries have begun easing restrictions.

Others like Morocco have reintroduced restrictions after resurgence of cases.