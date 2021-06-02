By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Relatives and friends have described Brenda Nantongo, fondly called Bri, as a down-to-earth young woman, who was a source of warmth and laughter to all who crossed her path.

The 32-year-old daughter of former army commander Gen Katumba Wamala died on the spot when the car she was traveling in with her father, driver, and bodyguard was riddled with bullets by gunmen riding on two motorcycles on the Kisota-Kulambiro road in Kampala yesterday.

Family members say Ms Brenda returned from the US, where she pursued a Master in Public Health from Savanah University in Atlanta.

She then took up a job at the army hospital in Bombo, where she worked until yesterday.

She also attended Kabojja International School.

“Her father asked her to come back after her masters in the US,” a relative who preferred anonymity, said.

