On May 8, 2020, Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah surprised legislators and staff members at Parliament when he confidently rode his enormous motorcycle into the institution’s south wing parking lot while his security detail trailed him.

Oulanyah, who had worn a pair of blue jeans, boots and a jacket, parked his motorcycle before heading to the sidelines to chat with the excited journalists.

“I am just living my life. I am a biker. I love bikes,” he said.

This rare sight of Oulanyah, who was then serving as Deputy Speaker, cast a softer side of the legislator away from work.

Some individuals even began making references to him as a man with swagger (swag), a slang reference to being cool, stylish, and confident.

