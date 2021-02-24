By TABU BUTAGIRA

Bobi Wine yesterday announced that he would be withdrawing a petition he had filed to overturn Yoweri Museveni’s January 14, 2021 re-election.

Under section 61 of the Presidential Elections Act, a presidential election petition can only be withdrawn with leave of court, meaning whereas Bobi’s press conference proclamation yesterday was politically pivotal, it was not legally conclusive.

His lawyers will still have to put together the required paperwork and file a notice before the Supreme Court.

Until that happens, the National Unity Platform (NUP) petition would remain validly standing for the decision of court.

