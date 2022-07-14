Parents and students who had hoped that Busoga University would reopen this year after a five-year closure will have to wait until August next year due to pending legalities at the Iganga-based institution.

The university, founded in 1999 and is affiliated to Busoga Diocese under the Church of Uganda, in 2017 had its licence revoked by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The NCHE cited lack of qualified staff, teaching of uncredited courses and awarding fake degrees to more than 1,000 students.

But in February, the university was handed over to the Ministry of Education to expedite its reopening as a public institution following a directive by President Museveni in 2018.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/education/why-busoga-university-won-t-reopen-this-year-3879236