By Elizabeth Kamurungi

The number of people dying from Covid-19 related complications has remained high even as the number of cases drop.

With 10 days to the end of the 42-day lockdown, deaths still remain in two digits, as high as when the lockdown was first announced. President Museveni on June 18 put in place a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission, relieve the health care system and curb deaths.

Between July 10 and July 18, 308 people succumbed to the disease, even as the number of daily cases dropped to 200. The positivity rate has also dropped to 8 per cent.

However, the number of recoveries has also gone up, with 8,073 patients recovering in the eight days.

Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe, the national Covid-19 incident commander, said experts are working to further understand why the drop in cases has not resulted in a considerable drop in the number of deaths.

Dr Kyobe, however, says many people continue to succumb to the disease due to seeking care late, when the virus has already damaged vital body organs.

