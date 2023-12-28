By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Voters and interested contenders have to wait another six months for the Local Council One and Two chairpersons elections, after the government approved an extension of the tenure of current office holders. Cabinet on December 18 passed the resolution which will take effect on January 6, 2024, citing administrative challenges.

Sources close to Electoral Commission, however, talked of discrepancies and inconsistencies in the number of villages and parishes where polls are to be conducted as a reason for the extension. The five-year tenure of village and parish heads expired on July 10. However, the government extended their tenure after failing to hold polls citing budgetary constraints.

The extension, which also includes Women Councils whose tenure expired in August 2022, means polls will be conducted anywhere before July 3,2024.

The State minister for Information and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, told journalists the decision is meant to enable proper preparations for a clean election.

