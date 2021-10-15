By Tonny Abet More by this Author

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

More than half of the 5.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that Uganda has received through donations and direct procurement have not yet been utilised despite low numbers of citizens who have taken the jab.

Health officials have since the launch of the nationwide vaccination against the pandemic on March 10, so far administered 2.3 million doses.

Out of these, 1.8 million have only got a single shot while 584,066 are double jabbed, which is under a-half of the targeted 4.8 million in the priority groups and a minuscule of the overall 21.9 million citizens that the government plans to vaccinate.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/why-govt-is-failing-to-meet-covid-jab-target-3583116