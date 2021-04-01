Makerere University is phasing out 19 undergraduate courses effective 2021/2022 academic year as one of the ways to transform it into a research-led institution.
Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday that the exercise aims to eliminate duplication, harmonise and reduce teaching load on staff to eneble them do research.
“We want to remain with only 62 undergraduate courses so that the staff can concentrate on the available courses and conduct more research because our aim is for Makerere to become a research-led university,” Prof Nawangwe said.
