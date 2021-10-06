By Derrick Wandera Opposition Members of Parliament yesterday called off their boycott of the House sessions, citing government’s pledge to address the issues that they had raised.

The Opposition MPs last week suspended their attendance of the House sessions, protesting, among others, the re-arrest of their colleagues, Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe South) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West MP) after they were granted bail.

However, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Mathias Mpuuga, yesterday said although the government has not met most of their demands, the quest for freedom of their incarcerated colleagues is taking shape.

