The father of the late Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, has not been included on the list of people expected to speak at the funeral service and burial of his son, Monitorhas learnt.

Oulanyah died at the University of Washington Medical Centre in Seattle, US, where he was taken to receive specialised care for cancer.

President Museveni announced the death of Oulanyah on March 20 and his body was repatriated last Friday.

Members of the family, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, said Mr Okori has only been allowed to welcome mourners at his son’s funeral.

Ms Santa Alum Ogwang, the Oyam District Woman MP and a member of the family, confirmed the development, saying the decision was reached in consideration of Mr Okori’s health.