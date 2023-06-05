By Catherine Ageno

It is World Environment Day, and global commemorations are focusing on how to address plastic pollution.

According to the UN Environment Program, wetlands are grievously affected by plastic pollution, with more than 800 marine and coastal species affected by this pollution through ingestion, entanglement, and other dangers.

Rivers and wetlands are not just places where plastic waste flows through, they are also places where long-term deposits settle.

This morning we draw your attention to the negative effects of plastic pollution on wetlands and in the following interview KFM’s Catherine Ageno speaks to Mr. Sam Mucunguzi, the Deputy Executive Director Citizens Concern Africa (CICOA) about why it is important to preserve wetlands in the face of heightened degradation.

Listen to the conversation below;