A section of Members of Parliament wants the government to explain how such a heinous attack on a school by suspected rebels could happen just 8 days after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped terrorism and treason charges against Rwenzururu King, Charles Mumbere.

The Saturday attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on a secondary school in Mpondwe – Lhubiriha Town Council claimed the lives of at least 40 people, most of them being students.

Education minister, Janet Museveni said earlier that the ADF rebels could have been used in a case of school rivalry. The army is however investigating the attack.

The MPs, including Buyaga West’s Barnabas Tinkasimire and Buvuma County’s Robert Migadde, are asking for deep investigations into the attack on the Omusinga’s subjects.

“This incident is happening when they have just released their King who had been incarcerated for no reason… but immediately he is released, his subjects are being killed like this. What are you trying to tell us? Do you want again to frame up the King?,” Tinkasimire asked.

Meanwhile, Nakaseke’s Luttamaguzi Ssemakula is asking the government to urgently address the welfare of security personnel to get them motivated enough to ensure total protection of citizens at all times.

Earlier, some of the MPs said they would raise the matter on the floor of the House today as Parliament resumes business from a month-long recess.