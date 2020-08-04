

By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported the fifth Covid-19 death, a 46-year-old female of Indian origin, who was residing in Kibuli, Kampala.

This makes 80 per cent (4/5) Covid-19 deaths in the country contributed by Kampala city alone.

Experts attribute the deaths to overcrowding in the city and widespread violation of Covid-19 prevention measures. They say if more deaths will happen, Kampala will still have a bigger share.

The deceased, according to a press statement from the Ministry first presented at Kibuli Muslim Hospital on August 1, with mild fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“Upon suspecting Covid-19, the hospital team referred the patient to Mulago hospital for further management on the same day. Unfortunately, she passed away on her way to Mulago hospital,” the ministry statement reads in part.

The analysis of samples picked from her, according to the ministry. confirmed that the deceased was infected with Covid-19.

