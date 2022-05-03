The woman accused of assaulting an Anglican priest during her late husband’s funeral service in Ntungamo District in March has said the scuffle helped her escape mob action and banishment.
Ms Dinavance Twinobusingye, 47, claimed her in-laws had planned to banish her from the village amid allegations that she was responsible for her husband’s death.
The family had invited the priest, Rev Nathan Nkuranga, to their ancestral home in Kishami Parish, Ruhaama East Sub-county, to lead the prayers ahead of the burial of Brazio Biryomumaisho.