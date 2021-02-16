By Malik Fahad

Police in Lwengo are holding three people including a wife and a daughter for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of husband.

The shocking incident occurred at Kyetume village in Lwengo District when a wife indentified as Kobusingye Sophia reportedly connived with a herdsman and her daughter and killed her husband Ahmed Kasumba.

Others in police custody are Fazira Namatovu and a herdsman identified as Muzeyi.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the couple got a misunderstanding after the deceased had married another wife.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga has condemned the incident saying that police investigations into the matter have kicked off.

He says that police has recovered an axe which is said to have been used to kill Kasumba which will help police with its investigation.

The body has been given to relatives for burial after a postmortem.