By Ruth Anderah

A wife has forgiven her husband in court who said to have been stealing her money while away abroad.

The wife through a state attorney Viola Tusingwire tendered in a letter before the court indicating that they have settled and are no longer interested in the matter.

A 61-year-old Fred Kaliba a businessman and a resident of Kulambiro Village in Kampala had been battling with charges of theft of his wife’s $30465(about shs 111.7m) from her account in KCB bank.

The prosecution says Kaliba between the year 2013 and 25th August 2015 at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Kampala stole cash $30465 the property of his wife Winfred Kaliba.

According to Winfred, her husband has been withdrawing money from her account using her ATM card while she is away in the United States for green pasture.