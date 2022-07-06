Uganda Media Centre staffer Obed Katureebe, who has been missing for two months, is in Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) custody and, according to his wife Phiona Kanuuna, being interrogated on allegations of criticising Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

Maj Gen James Birungi, the Chief of Military Intelligence, which is the army’s investigative arm, last night confirmed that Mr Katureebe, an employee under the Office of the President, was with them.

