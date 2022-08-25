By Benjamin Jumbe

Government is now set to operationalize its wildlife compensation scheme.

This follows the gazetting of the long awaited wildlife compensation scheme regulations and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) revenue sharing regulations 2022.

This was revealed by the minister of Tourism Wildlife and antiquities Col Tom Butiime while presenting a statement on the operationalization of the Wildlife Fund under the Wildlife Act, 2019.

The minister said the two pieces of regulation were gazetted on 5th August 2022.

The Wildlife Act 2019 introduced the wildlife compensation scheme which will see individuals who have suffered loss due to wildlife incursions compensated.