By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Wildlife Authority says the Wildlife crime is on the increase despite the government’s efforts employed to curb the vice.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesperson Bashir Hangi says this year about 790 cases have been registered as compared to the 784 cases which the country registered in the previous year.

He called for increased investment to support routine and special cybercrime investigation operations focused on key wildlife crime hotspots in the country.

Bashir made the remarks at the opening of a special training program for the wildlife crime investigators, a project which is being supported by the African Wildlife Foundation.

The training is intended to empower the investigators to investigate cybercrime and also be able to apprehend the offenders, which the foundation says will help to curb the increasing wildlife crime which is on the increase.