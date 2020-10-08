

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Col. Tom Butime has officially unveiled and commissioned the wildlife Sculptures along Kira road.

Unveiling the sculptures on Wednesday, Butime applauded the initiative noting that it would not only interest Ugandans to visit parks, but also improve the look of the city using wildlife which is an integral part of culture as totems to many Ugandans.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Doreen Katusiime said the sculptures will create awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

The Executive Director Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Sam Mwandha said the institution chose representative images that depict nature with animals to showcase the country’s rich and diverse endowment.

Meanwhile the Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Dorothy Kisaka thanked UWA for making the city vibrant and asked everyone to market Kampala as a beautiful city.

The monuments constructed include a lion, buffalo, elephant, and a zebra.