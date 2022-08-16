The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has gazetted William Ruto as the duly elected President of Kenya.

In the Gazette published today, Chebukati has also gazetted Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua as the deputy president.

This comes just a day after the electoral commission announced Ruto as the fifth president of Kenya after garnering a 50.49% of the total votes cast in the August election.

Ruto’s closest rival Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga polled a close 48.85%.

The poll results have since been disowned by four of the seven commissioners of the IEBC who said the final phase of the election process was opaque.

Ruto has advised the four electoral commission officials and others aggrieved by the results to use the constitutional legal means to challenge his victory.