By Anthony Wesaka

Former presidential candidate, Willy Mayambala, has written to the Supreme Court seeking to take over the poll petition filed by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine challenging Mr Museveni’s victory in the January poll.

Eng Mayambala in his letter dated February 25, 2021, informs the court of how he is interested in taking over and continuing with the prosecution of the petition which Mr Kyagulanyi is in the process of withdrawing.

He also says in his letter that he objects to the withdrawal of the same poll petition by Mr Kyagulanyi.