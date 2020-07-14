Former Leader of Opposition, Ms Winnie Kiiza has quit elective politics. The Kasese District Woman MP says she will remain active with the forces of change but will not offer herself for political positions in the 2021 general elections.

“I have continuously talked about overstaying in power, I will not be different if I sought office this time. I know the people of Kasese loved me and wanted me to continue being their Member of Parliament. It’s a job I loved doing because I knew I had the backing of my people had their support. I want to thank you for the support you’ve given me,” Ms Kiiza said on Tuesday.