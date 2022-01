By Ivan Ssenabulya

Parliament has awarded the Former Leader of the Opposition in Winnie Kiiza, a service award for her contribution.

Former Kasese district Woman MP served as LOP from May 2016 until August 2018, when she was replaced by Betty Aol Ochan in the 10th parliament.

The Deputy Clerk, Corporate Affairs, Henry Waiswa handed over the accolade to Hon Kiiza.

She commended parliament for being instrumental in promoting good governance and supporting LOP’s office.