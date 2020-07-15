Kasese Woman MP Winfred Kiiza continues to spring to public limelight following her announcement not to seek re-election.

Kiiza who has served Kasese as Woman MP announced yesterday that she will not seek another elective term after 20 years in Parliament.

While addressing a press conference earlier today, Alliance for National Transformation presidential flag bearer, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu says that Kiiza espouses values cherished by the ANT.

Muntu says that whereas he is not aware of her next course of action, he is hopeful she will take the right decision which re-assures the future of this country.