A 50-year old witch doctor has been handed a seven-year jail term for being in possession of three human skulls and blood in his shrine.

John Magombe, a resident of Masajja in Makindye Ssabagabo has been sentenced by High Court Judge Margaret Mutonyi.

While sentencing him, Justice Mutonyi said this case should be an eye opener to the public to report all those traditional healers who use human body parts to manipulate and scare their clients.

He noted that such human body parts are obtained either through human sacrifice or disturbing the peace of the dead by exhuming graves.

In order to avoid the maximum penalty of life imprisonment Magombe pleaded guilty to the offence and this, coupled with the fact that police did not waste time investigating to ascertain the source of the human skulls because Magombe said he bought the skulls from his fellow witch doctors.

Magombe has thus been given 5 years, 8 months and 4 days after court deducted the time spent on remand.

According to court documents, he committed the offence in his shrine at Kazinga Masajja, Kibira B village, Masajja Parish, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District.